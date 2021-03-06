Advertisement

No. 16 Georgia’s seniors lead win over No. 17 Kentucky women

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jenna Staiti and Maya Caldwell scored 20 points each and 16th-ranked Georgia beat No. 17 Kentucky 78-66 in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Georgia, which has won six of its last seven games, faces No. 2-ranked and top seed Texas A&M in a semifinal on Saturday.

As has been the case all season, Georgia’s four senior starters — all pursuing master’s degrees — led the Lady Bulldogs’ scoring Friday with Que Morrison adding 14 points and Gabby Connally 13. Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard finished with 33, matching her season high and moving her into seventh in program history with 1,613 career points.

