‘Miracle on Ice’ star Mark Pavelich dies at treatment home

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1983, file photo, Washington Capitals' Doug Jarvis (25), right, scores a...
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1983, file photo, Washington Capitals' Doug Jarvis (25), right, scores a goal against New York Rangers goalie Glen Hanlon during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York. The puck slides into the goal off the skates of Rangers' Mark Pavelich, left. Pavelich has died at a treatment center for mental illness. Officials in Anoka County, Minnesota, confirmed Friday, March 5, 2021, that Pavelich, 63, died at Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minn., Thursday morning. The cause and manner of death are still pending. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)(Ron Frehm | AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A member of the “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team has died at a treatment center for mental illness. Officials in Anoka County, Minnesota, confirmed that 63-year-old Mark Pavelich died at the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, on Thursday morning.

The cause and manner of death are pending. Pavelich was undergoing treatment as part of a civil commitment for assaulting his neighbor in 2019. Pavelich suspected the man had spiked his beer. A judge found Pavelich was incompetent to stand trial because he was mentally ill and dangerous.

Pavelich assisted on Mike Eruzione’s goal that defeated the heavily favored Soviet Union during the 1980s Olympics. That U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.

