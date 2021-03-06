Let Augusta’s Contruction Ready program prep you for your next job

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Looking for a job? The Augusta Construction Ready Program has got you covered.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has launched this new 20-day program designed to teach the skills needed to enter the construction industry. At the end of the class, participants will receive credentials and job placement. The goal is to close the workforce skills gap.

Since its launch in metro-Atlanta in 2014, the Construction Ready Program has trained more than 1,100 workers.

97 percent of participants have a job at the end of the training. The average starting salary is $12 to15 per hour. And after one year, 70 percent of participants are still with the same company

You can apply now for the Construction Ready program that begins May 10. This is the first of four free training sessions that will take place in the Augusta Region in 2021.

They will take place on March 8, 2021, at 3 p.m.

