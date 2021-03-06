Advertisement

Let Augusta’s Contruction Ready program prep you for your next job

Get trained. Get credentials. Get a job.
Get trained. Get credentials. Get a job.(Source: YouTube)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Looking for a job? The Augusta Construction Ready Program has got you covered.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis has launched this new 20-day program designed to teach the skills needed to enter the construction industry. At the end of the class, participants will receive credentials and job placement. The goal is to close the workforce skills gap.

Since its launch in metro-Atlanta in 2014, the Construction Ready Program has trained more than 1,100 workers.

97 percent of participants have a job at the end of the training. The average starting salary is $12 to15 per hour. And after one year, 70 percent of participants are still with the same company

You can apply now for the Construction Ready program that begins May 10. This is the first of four free training sessions that will take place in the Augusta Region in 2021.

They will take place on March 8, 2021, at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Chamblin Road after a shooting incident.
1 dead after shooting incident — but the dead man isn’t the gunfire victim
Tyrone Scott is shown during his bond hearing on March 5.
Details emerge in death of Augusta 1-year-old as bond is set for father
File image
One injured in Chamblin Road shooting
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
Lakeside High School
Two Columbia County schools go on soft lockdown for a time

Latest News

Voters weigh $250 million SPLOST 8 deal for city projects
Voters weigh $250 million SPLOST 8 deal for city projects
Voters weigh $250 million SPLOST 8 deal for city projects
Voters weigh $250 million SPLOST 8 deal for city projects
South Carolina is changing the way it distributes COVID-19 vaccine doses to its clinics.
DHEC begins distributing doses by regional population
Early voting opens next week for Grovetown and Richmond County special elections.
Early voting opens next week for Grovetown and Richmond Co.