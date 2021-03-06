Advertisement

Hawks F DeAndre Hunter steps up rehab from knee surgery

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter has stepped up his rehabilitation from right knee surgery. But it will be another two weeks before the team knows how close he is to returning. Hunter has been cleared to do unrestricted weight room work and progressive on-court drills.

His condition will be reviewed again on March 19. Hunter underwent surgery Feb. 8. He is among a rash of injuries that have stifled the Hawks’ progress and led to the firing of coach Lloyd Pierce. Atlanta has won two straight under interim coach Nate McMillan but it still just 16-20 at the All-Star break.

