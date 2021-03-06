Early voting opens next week for Grovetown and Richmond Co.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you live in Grovetown or Richmond County, next week is your last chance to early vote in the upcoming special elections.

In Richmond County, you’re voting on passing the SPLOST 8 package. This would put about $250 million toward city and county improvements including funding the James Brown Arena, infrastructure projects, and economic development.

If you want to cast an early ballot, the following locations will be open to early voters:

Municipal Building

Henry Brigham Center

Robert Howard Center

Warren Road Center

They’ll be open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. all next week.

If you don’t vote then, you will have to vote on election day which falls on March 16.

Over in Grovetown, early voting is on to fill late Allen Transou’s city council seat.

You can vote Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the old Euchee Creek Library. Election day for Grovetown is also March 16.

