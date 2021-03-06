Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw cloud cover increase last night as an upper level disturbance moves toward our region. Temperatures around the CSRA started off in the 40s this morning with cloudy skies and a light northeast wind.

Most of the area looks dry this afternoon, but we can’t rule out the chance for isolated showers. Very light and brief rain is possible in a few locations. We will likely see more clouds than sun during most of the day with cooler highs for your Saturday in the 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Lows temperatures early Sunday will likely be near freezing in the low 30s. Sunday is looking beautiful with sunny skies and highs a little warmer in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-12 mph.

Temperatures early Monday are expected to hit freezing in the low 30s around Augusta and potentially upper 20s in the northern CSRA. Sunny skies are expected during the day Monday with highs in the mid to low 60s in the afternoon.

We have some chilly mornings ahead the next three days. (WRDW)

Most of next week is looking dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures gradually getting warmer each day. Highs should be hitting the 70s again by Wednesday.

We're looking at a steady warming trend heading into next week. (WRDW)

