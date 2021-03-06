Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few locations saw some raindrops today but nothing added up to much. The skies will continue to clear tonight and you’ll have the chance to check out Mars in the WNW sky after sunset and through 12:30 AM.

Check out Mars tonight (WRDW)

It will be chilly by morning with temperatures near 30°. Not a bad idea to bring in any sensitive plants and keep them inside as Monday morning is also looking chilly.

Chilly start tomorrow morning. (WRDW)

Sunday will be a great day to head outside with sunny skies and highs a little warmer in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-12 mph.

We’ll see another chilly morning Monday with temperatures falling to the upper 20s at Bush Field but likely around the freezing point inside of Bobby Jones. Northern counties will also have the potential to reach the upper 20s Monday morning. Sunny skies are expected during the day Monday with highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Most of next week is looking dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures gradually getting warmer each day. Highs should be hitting the 70s again by Tuesday with a shot at 80 by Friday and into next weekend. Enjoy the sunny weather!

High temperatures over the next few days. (WRDW)

