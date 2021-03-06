Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Sunshine returns Sunday with slightly warmer temps
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few locations saw some raindrops today but nothing added up to much. The skies will continue to clear tonight and you’ll have the chance to check out Mars in the WNW sky after sunset and through 12:30 AM.

Check out Mars tonight
Check out Mars tonight(WRDW)

It will be chilly by morning with temperatures near 30°. Not a bad idea to bring in any sensitive plants and keep them inside as Monday morning is also looking chilly.

Chilly start tomorrow morning.
Chilly start tomorrow morning.(WRDW)

Sunday will be a great day to head outside with sunny skies and highs a little warmer in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-12 mph.

We’ll see another chilly morning Monday with temperatures falling to the upper 20s at Bush Field but likely around the freezing point inside of Bobby Jones. Northern counties will also have the potential to reach the upper 20s Monday morning. Sunny skies are expected during the day Monday with highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Most of next week is looking dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures gradually getting warmer each day. Highs should be hitting the 70s again by Tuesday with a shot at 80 by Friday and into next weekend. Enjoy the sunny weather!

High temperatures over the next few days.
High temperatures over the next few days.(WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Chamblin Road after a shooting incident.
1 dead after shooting incident — but the dead man isn’t the gunfire victim
Tyrone Scott is shown during his bond hearing on March 5.
Details emerge in death of Augusta 1-year-old as bond is set for father
Jordian Valentine (left) and Silvie Williiams (right) were both reported missing from the...
Two missing women from Birmingham, Ala. could be in Augusta area
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
File image
One injured in Chamblin Road shooting

Latest News

Cloudy & Cool Saturday
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Temperatures will be dropping below normal Saturday and Sunday, but staying mostly dry.
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Lawn Forecast Looking Good Today
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
It will be a chilly start early Friday with lows near 40. Mostly sunny skies Friday, but more...
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale