With the two-state expanding rollout , will we get more vaccine supply?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many of us have questions about vaccine supply as both Georgia and South Carolina are expanding who can get a vaccine starting Monday.

The expansion includes more than half the people in South Carolina and teachers on both sides of the river.

But we’ve told you about supply struggles across the country. One clinic in our area even had to be postponed twice because of supply complications.

We spoke with medical professionals on both sides of the river, and everyone says they’re anticipating increased demand as the two-state begins vaccinating teachers.

But they all tell us they feel like they’re ready to meet the demand.

“So, it does seem appropriate that we are expanding that, certainly we want to support our educators because we know that getting and keeping kids in the classroom is important,” Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer of AU Health, said.

It’s full steam ahead for vaccination efforts in Georgia and South Carolina.

We decided to take a look at what appointments are available at our local pharmacies next week.

We found no available appointments in Georgia at CVS or Publix, but we found 80 open slots across several Walgreens locations.

We even called to make sure this was correct and they told us it was.

Meanwhile, both states are anxiously awaiting the arrival of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“On the Johnson & Johnson front, we expect to have those 83,000 doses this week. We will be prioritizing those doses for our educators to expedite a full five days a week return to the classroom,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said.

South Carolina is getting 41, 000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week, but say they don’t expect more supply for a while after.

“Weeks 2 and 3... I don’t believe we’ll be able to order any Janssen in week 2, and week 3 is still a little up in the air,” Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health, said.

But doctors in both South Carolina and Georgia say all of this is getting us one step closer to a little normalcy.

As for AU, they say they are primarily using Pfizer and don’t expect to receive any Johnson & Johnson in the next week.

They did tell us regardless, they expect as more teachers get vaccinated, we’ll likely get closer to the full phase 1B roll out.

