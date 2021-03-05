Two Columbia County schools go on soft lockdown for a time

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County high schools were on soft lockdown for a time Friday afternoon.

Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway said Lakeside and Harlem high schools were placed in a temporary soft lockdown while law enforcement officers sought to locate an individual who was expressing self-harm.

A student from Harlem died. Deputies think it was an isolated incident and they don’t believe he was a danger to anyone else.

In soft lockdown, schools operate as normal, with the exception of outside activity being limited.

