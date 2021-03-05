The Aiken virtual pet adoption is back with new furry friends

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s that time of the month to greet the furry friends that are ready to head to their forever homes!

The SPCA Albrecht Center in Aiken has another list of pets participating in its virtual adoption. The center asks that only serious adopters and volunteers should pay a visit as this time, and masks are required.

And if you need a little extra nudge on adopting, you can check out all of the pets virtually below!

You can learn about all of the available pets before coming to 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken. Adoption hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.. to 4:30 p.m.

And you can join the center for its first ever ‘Top Dog’ Topgolf fundraiser at Topgolf Augusta.

You can purchase either a ‘Caddy Ticket’ at $50 for those that want to have a socially distanced hang out with friends (includes meal and no gameplay), or a ‘Play Ticket’ at $75 that includes one hour of gameplay and a meal.

Children’s tickets are now available for $40 for a meal and round of mini-golf.

100 percent of the proceeds from your ticket sale go towards the care of the 1,300 shelter pets the SPCA Albrecht Center cares for every year.

You can buy all tickets and register here.

