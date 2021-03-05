South Aiken High School student arrested over gun in book bag

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 16-year-old South Aiken High School student was arrested Thursday after being found with a pistol, according to authorities.

It happened after a school employee saw the student in possession of a vape device just before lunch on the campus at 232 E. Pine Log Road, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

When the employee asked the student to accompany them, the student fled but was quickly stopped by administrators and a school resource officer, Principal Sam Fuller told parents in a message.

That led to a search of the student’s book bag and the discovery of a loaded gun in it, authorities said.

The student was arrested on suspicion of having an unlawful pistol on school property and was booked by the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, authorities said.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said the student made no specific threat to use the pistol.

In the message to parents, Fuller urged them to check their children’s belongings before school each day, as the student code of conduct is strictly enforced regarding student possession of firearms or look-alike guns.

