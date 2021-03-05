Shooting-range shrapnel flies 225 feet, hits deputy job candidate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new hire candidate suffered a minor injury today in a training range accident, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 11 a.m. during a firearms qualification exercise.

New hire candidate, Noah Johnson, 22, was struck by a piece of shrapnel that ricocheted off of a steel plate target that Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton was shooting at the opposite end of the firing range, according to the agency.

Clayton and Johnson were positioned approximately 225 feet apart.

Several other people were present on the range as well as a range instructor when the incident occurred.

Johnson received what appeared to be a laceration above his ear. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

His injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

