Advertisement

Shooting-range shrapnel flies 225 feet, hits deputy job candidate

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new hire candidate suffered a minor injury today in a training range accident, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 11 a.m. during a firearms qualification exercise.

New hire candidate, Noah Johnson, 22, was struck by a piece of shrapnel that ricocheted off of a steel plate target that Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton was shooting at the opposite end of the firing range, according to the agency.

Clayton and Johnson were positioned approximately 225 feet apart.

Several other people were present on the range as well as a range instructor when the incident occurred.

Johnson received what appeared to be a laceration above his ear. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

His injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
One injured in Chamblin Road shooting
Chandler Monroe Smith was reported missing back in October 2020.
2020 disappearance of Aiken man ruled as homicide with numerous suspects
This was the scene on Chamblin Road after a shooting incident.
1 dead after shooting incident — but the dead man isn’t the gunfire victim
Police lights
Chase hits speeds up to 100 mph before driver is stopped in Burke County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputy found at fault in 15th Street crash

Latest News

Capitol roundup
Ga. Capitol roundup: House votes to put porch pirates in prison
Graniteville man faces more charges in sex case involving minor
Vaccinations
McCormick County leads South Carolina in vaccinations; Saluda County near bottom
Masks are still required in many South Carolina businesses.
Face coverings are still required inside many S.C. businesses