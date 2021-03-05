Richmond County deputy at fault in 15th Street crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy is at fault for a crash incident that happened on 15h Street and Riverwatch.

Officials say it happened at 12:23 p.m. today near the medical district.

Georgia State Patrol investigators say Deputy Cordero Foster was responding to an emergency while traveling south on 15th St at its intersection with Riverwatch Parkway. Foster struck the front left side of a 2020 Infiniti QX60 that was traveling east through the intersection.

The driver of the Infiniti was taken to University Hospital on a complaint of injury.

The investigation revealed Deputy Foster failed to obey the traffic control device.

Details remain limited at this time but GSP is investigating the incident.

