Opening times change as Aiken Fest enters final weekend

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – It’s the last weekend of Aiken Fest, which was extended for an extra week at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive in Aiken.

However, the hours will be a little different than originally planned.

Because the Great American Gun Show is being held at fairgrounds, Aiken Fest will open at 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday. Gates will open at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Closing time depends on the crowds.

Aiken Fest includes more than 20 of its most popular rides, including The Beast, Starship 3000, Himalaya and others.

There also are about 10 rides for children.

In addition, there will be plenty of food vendors and prizes to win at the games.

Safety precautions

To keep guests healthy and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Reithoffer Shows is:

Checking guests’ temperatures upon entrance.

Recommending masks (masks are recommended but not required).

Encouraging social distancing.

Providing hand-sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds.

Sanitizing rides on a regular schedule.

Using touchless technology for credit card purchases.

Modifying seating on rides to maintain social distancing.

Ticket information

Gate entrance with no rides: $5 (free for age 5 and younger)

Gate entrance + unlimited rides: $20 ($25 on Saturday/Sunday) for all ages

There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.

For more information on Aiken Fest, go to AikenFestival.com.

