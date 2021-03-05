Advertisement

Opening times change as Aiken Fest enters final weekend

Carnival
Carnival(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – It’s the last weekend of Aiken Fest, which was extended for an extra week at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive in Aiken.

However, the hours will be a little different than originally planned.

Because the Great American Gun Show is being held at fairgrounds, Aiken Fest will open at 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday. Gates will open at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Closing time depends on the crowds.

Aiken Fest includes more than 20 of its most popular rides, including The Beast, Starship 3000, Himalaya and others.

There also are about 10 rides for children.

In addition, there will be plenty of food vendors and prizes to win at the games.

Safety precautions

To keep guests healthy and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Reithoffer Shows is:

  • Checking guests’ temperatures upon entrance.
  • Recommending masks (masks are recommended but not required).
  • Encouraging social distancing.
  • Providing hand-sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds.
  • Sanitizing rides on a regular schedule.
  • Using touchless technology for credit card purchases.
  • Modifying seating on rides to maintain social distancing.

Ticket information

  • Gate entrance with no rides: $5 (free for age 5 and younger)
  • Gate entrance + unlimited rides: $20 ($25 on Saturday/Sunday) for all ages
  • There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.

For more information on Aiken Fest, go to AikenFestival.com.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
One injured in Chamblin Road shooting
Chandler Monroe Smith was reported missing back in October 2020.
2020 disappearance of Aiken man ruled as homicide with numerous suspects
This was the scene on Chamblin Road after a shooting incident.
1 dead after shooting incident — but the dead man isn’t the gunfire victim
Police lights
Chase hits speeds up to 100 mph before driver is stopped in Burke County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputy found at fault in 15th Street crash

Latest News

If you still want to meet these cats and other animals in person, you can visit the shelter at...
The Aiken virtual pet adoption is back with new furry friends
Farmers market
Laney Walker farmers market will return on Friday
Volunteers cleaned up a lot of this trash at a south Augusta lake, but the work is not done.
700 pounds of trash collected at south Augusta lake
Nonprofit ReStart Augusta is still spreading the good, thanks to matching donations from two...
Donors step in to keep nonprofit ReStart Augusta spreading the good