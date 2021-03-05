One suspect caught, another sought in separate Orangeburg crimes

ORANGEBURG CO., SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The victims of these crimes are left with pain in both physical and financial ways.

Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office investigators are currently searching for a man wanted in connection to an assault back on Feb. 16.

Deputies were called out to a residence on Rivelon Road after a passing motorist witness a man pushing a woman down. The suspect fled when the motorist turned around to help the victim, who said her child’s father assaulted her.

The woman was initially taken to the Regional Medical Center but was later transported to a trauma hospital for head injuries.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Tanarious Dash of Orangeburg.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Dash “used a large rock to strike a young lady in the head.... sending her to multiple medical facilities to be treated for serious injuries.”

Dash is described as a black male standing about six feet tall and weighing around 265 pounds. He has a warrant for his arrest for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

If anyone has information on Dash’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888CRIME-SC.

Meanwhile, investigators did make an arrest in the investigation of a home that was damaged in Eutawville.

21-year-old Kristion Keller has been charged with malicious injury to personal property in excess of $10,000.

According to the homeowner, Keller and his wife, both friends of her boyfriend, were supposed to have stopped by to stay a short while before moving on.

Instead, the Kellers would eventually hang sheets of plastic dividing the house between the Kellers and the victim and her boyfriend.

The victims said they could not handle living with Keller and his wife so they left the home and filed for AN eviction with the civil court.

At one point, the homeowners left the residence staying with a relative until their court date.

Meantime, they were contacted multiple by the Kellers who were stating that repairs were needed on the home.

“My investigators were told this lady received threats of legal action if she didn’t have someone make repairs,” Sheriff Ravenell said.

When the victims learned the Kellers had abandoned the Eutawville home prior to the court date, they returned to discover walls of the home had been damaged with holes, feces, and urine, water left running, heating and air system destroyed.

Bond was set on Keller at $25,000 on Thursday with conditions that he not leave the state nor have contact with the victim.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.