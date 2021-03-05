Advertisement

1 dead after shooting incident — but the dead man isn’t the gunfire victim

This was the scene on Chamblin Road after a shooting incident.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person is dead this morning after a shooting incident in Columbia County — but the man who was shot isn’t the one who died.

In fact, authorities aren’t sure why Tyreius Wakefield, 18, of Aiken, died, but they hope an autopsy will provide some answers

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to Chamblin Road at Sawmill Trail in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a yellow 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt parked on the side of the road.

The driver, Reakwon Watson, 24, of Aiken, had a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The passenger, Wakefield, had no apparent injury but was unresponsive.

A third person, Shaunta Kemp, 21, of Aiken, was walking out of the woods, according to the agency.

A gun was found near where Kemp walked from, deputies reported.

There were two bullet holes in the rear passenger bumper of the vehicle and one bullet hole in the dash, and one of the bullets struck the rear passenger tire.

CPR was started on Wakefield and first aid was administered to Watson.

No one would provide any information about what happened other than they pulled over to talk to an unknown male, then shots were fired, according to deputies.

Wakefield and Watson were taken to Doctors Hospital by an ambulance.

As deputies were on the scene, dispatchers reported that the Grovetown Department of Public Safety received a call at 8:03 p.m. concerning gunshots fired Lynbrook Way.

Officers found suspect James Chatman, of Grovetown, at 272 Lynbrook Way, Columbia County deputies said. According to information from deputies, Chatman lives at that address.

He was identified as a suspect through a neighbor’s surveillance camera, deputies said.

James Chatman
James Chatman(WRDW)

The video showed the suspect shooting at the Cobalt as it was leaving the scene, deputies said.

Columbia County authorities responded and processed the scene on Chamblin and also assisted Grovetown officers in processing the scene on Lynbrook.

Around 10:30 p.m., Doctors Hospital requested the coroner for Wakefield, according to deputies.

Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins confirmed that Wakefield suffered no visible injuries. His body is being sent to a crime lab for an autopsy.

Collins said he suspects Wakefield died after ingesting a large amount of narcotics. A toxicology test will help determine whether that’s the case.

