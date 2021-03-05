Advertisement

One injured in Chamblin Rd shooting

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Grovetown Thursday night.

Columbia County dispatch says deputies responded to a call at 8:22 p.m. of a reported shooting at Chamblin Road in Grovetown.

Officials say one person has been injured. We do not know the extent of those injuries yet.

Details remain limited at this time.

