McCormick County leads South Carolina in vaccinations; Saluda County near bottom

McCORMICK, S.C. - Despite all the concerns about the difficulty vaccinating rural South Carolinians, McCormick County is leading the Palmetto State in terms of rate of vaccinating its residents.

That’s one of the statistics revealed in an updated version of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control online vaccine dashboard.

Out of McCormick County’s estimated 8,636 residents who are 15 years of age and older, 2,729 people had received at least one shot, which is over 31%. U.S. Census statistics show the county has a large older population, which made up a large part of Phase 1A in the state’s vaccine rollout.

Other rankings of area counties:

20. Edgefield, with a 16 percent vaccination race.

29. Orangeburg, with a nearly 15 percent rate

32. Bamberg, with a rate over 14.5 percent

34. Aiken, with a slightly lower rate

37. Barnwell, with a 14 percent rate

43. Allendale, with an 11.7 percent rate

46. Saluda, with the second-to-last rate in the state, slightly under 10 percent

In Saluda County, Emergency Management Director Josh Morton pointed to the lack of a hospital in the county. Saluda County is one of eight counties statewide without one.

In the earliest days of the rollout, only the Pfizer vaccine was available. Traditionally, only hospitals had the cold storage needed to distribute it.

“It was a bit more of a challenge for us to get it in,” he said.

Emmanuel Family Clinic Office Manager Debra Cleveland said resistance to the vaccine remains.

“I think a lot of people are still scared to get it. They’re not sure about the side-effects of the shot, or the availability even still,” she said.

Cleveland said her office has administered 300 shots in the last week, but an estimated 90 percent of the patients were from different counties.

Patricia Johnson got a shot at Cleveland’s clinic on Thursday and pointed to disinformation on social media.

“Social media, you see a lot of things on there. I saw something where after you take the shot this is what you’re going to end up like,” she said, appearing to reference a meme.

Morton said despite the statistics, Saluda County will improve over its slow start as the vaccination process continues to pick up speed.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT, WIS and WMBF