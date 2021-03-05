Lidl announces stronger in-store mask requirements

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A grocery chain with two Augusta-area stores notified its customers about stricter mask requirements for shoppers while inside their stores effective Monday.

In a letter sent to its customers, CEO Johannes Fieber said starting next week, protective face coverings will be required for all customers over age 2 without exception.

“Customers who have personal or medical reasons preventing them from wearing a mask will be allowed to wear a protective face shield in its place while in [the] store,” the letter states. “We are also happy to offer a full-service Lidl home delivery option through Shipt as an alternative to shopping in our stores.”

Fieber said the company has spent more than $10 million in protective measures and policies across its stores.

“We remain vigilant as new variants emerge and all of our protective measures will remain in place until the CDC and public health authorities indicate it’s safe to take them away,” Fieber wrote.

Lidl operates more than 130 stores in the United States, including locations Augusta and North Augusta, as well as Orangeburg.

