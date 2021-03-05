Advertisement

Lanes blocked after motorcyle accident on I-20 W, exit 194

By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are responding to an accident with injuries involving multiple motorcycles.

Dispatch says the call came in at 5:24 p.m. and deputies are just arriving on scene. It happened on Interstate 20 westbound, just past the Belair Rd exit at mile marker 194.

Multiple lanes are blocked and motorists should be cautious near the area.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as it develops.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Chamblin Road after a shooting incident.
1 dead after shooting incident — but the dead man isn’t the gunfire victim
File image
One injured in Chamblin Road shooting
Chandler Monroe Smith was reported missing back in October 2020.
2020 disappearance of Aiken man ruled as homicide with numerous suspects
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputy found at fault in 15th Street crash
Police lights
Chase hits speeds up to 100 mph before driver is stopped in Burke County

Latest News

Find the details of the bond hearing held for Tyrone Scott
Find the details of the bond hearing held for Tyrone Scott
Traffic backed up after motorcycle accident on I-20
Traffic backed up after motorcycle accident on I-20
Vaccines
2-state health officials look ahead to big strides vaccine rollout
Vaccine
COVID-19 updates: New vaccine phases, reaching the underserved and more