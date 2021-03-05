Lanes blocked after motorcyle accident on I-20 W, exit 194

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are responding to an accident with injuries involving multiple motorcycles.

Dispatch says the call came in at 5:24 p.m. and deputies are just arriving on scene. It happened on Interstate 20 westbound, just past the Belair Rd exit at mile marker 194.

Multiple lanes are blocked and motorists should be cautious near the area.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as it develops.

