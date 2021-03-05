Harrisburg vaccine clinic jumpstarts effort to reach underserved communities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The demographic background of the vaccine rollout shows doses aren’t quite making it out to many African American communities.

In Georgia, about 38 percent of the state’s vaccine doses have been administered to white residents.

11 percent have been administered to African Americans.

In South Carolina, that percentage shifts to 42 percent to white residents and 9 percent to African Americans.

Those numbers are why many groups have taken it on themselves to make doses more accessible to African American communities.

A new clinic in Harrisburg is working to make sure that happens. One person in Harrisburg told us they got their shot because they felt comfortable here.

Without this clinic, some in this community may have never been vaccinated.

“They welcome you in with open arms like family... That’s what it’s all about.” And that’s just what this clinic is for and the community came together to make it happen.

Berta Scott saw the clinic was happening last night on News 12.

Others biked and many walked, all just wanting to get their first dose.

“They just don’t have the means to get to the place where the vaccination is taking place.”

Augusta Commissioners Francine Scott and Jordan Johnson pulled together Gold Cross and St. Luke United Methodist Church to reach this historically African American community.

“We got to be very creative in how we get this shot out,” Commissioner Scott said.

So, they knocked on doors and nearby Harrisburg Family Healthcare called their patients and anyone they knew in the neighborhood.

Brian Smith got a call from his wife.

“I trust in God. Happy wife, happy life. She looks out for me, so I know it will be good,” he said.

The overall response for the clinic was great. There was a line outside an hour before the clinic even opened.

But there’s a long way to go, especially in convincing those in underserved communities that this vaccine is safe.

In the first month nationwide, fewer than six percent of those vaccinated were African American.

“A lot of them don’t have the means of registering to get the COVID-19 vaccination,” Commissioner Scott explained

That’s why this was a walk-in clinic, and why Gold Cross plans more clinics like this in the next few weeks.

“Is it a dent, no? But, is it a start? Absolutely.”

Next week, Gold Cross is planning another clinic like this in South Augusta. We will update you on the details as we learn more.

