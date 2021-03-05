Advertisement

Group of SC veterans wants medical marijuana bill passed

Group of SC veterans wants medical marijuana bill passed
Group of SC veterans wants medical marijuana bill passed(KOTA)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of veterans wants lawmakers to make medical cannabis legal in South Carolina.

Compassionate SC says it helps with PTSD after returning from war zones. The veterans say it relaxes them, and helps them have a better quality of life.

Thirty-six states across the country have medical cannabis laws, but not South Carolina.

Don Howell is a nurse and Navy veteran.

“Lawmakers in South Carolina are the only ones who can make this happen,” he said.

Veterans held a virtual conference Monday to ask lawmakers to enact the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act, legalizing medical cannabis.

The bill allows patients with debilitating medical conditions, and a doctor’s certification, to access medical cannabis from regulated facilities.

“If you can curve that mood then you can help that person achieve a better quality of life and that’s what cannabis can do,” Howell said.

Montel Williams is a former veteran who uses the drug for his MS. He joined South Carolina veterans to call on state lawmakers to pass the bill.

“(Veterans) leave parts of themselves and all they want to do is come home pain free and live a normal life,” Williams said. “Unfortunately states like South Carolina don’t allow for that.”

Steve Diaz served as a Marine when he was wounded overseas. He’s seen many of his friends turn to opioids and says cannabis is safer so he would like to see it legalized in the state.

“I hate to see our vets live in the shadows,” he said. “They’re already doing that when it comes to PTSD.”

This isn’t the first time the bill has been introduced, but the group of veterans think it will pass this year.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
Richmond County School System
3 Augusta schools cleared after bomb threat spurs lockdown
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Wanted posters: Can you help local deputies locate these people?
Police lights
Chase hits speeds up to 100 mph before driver is stopped in Burke County
From left: Tracy Tavaris Martin, Jacorean Johnson and Garrick Campbell.
Deputies seek 3 suspects in separate Augusta-area violent crimes

Latest News

Check out the latest piece of art in Augusta
Check out the latest piece of art in Augusta
Richmond County deputy at fault in crash on Thursday
Richmond County deputy at fault in crash on Thursday
Silvie Irene Williams, 71, is from Augusta.
Alabama missing woman might be headed to Augusta area
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputy at fault in 15th Street crash