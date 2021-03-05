Advertisement

GreenJackets now hiring for seasonal positions

SRP Park is one of the main drivers of growth in North Augusta. (Source: WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Park, home of the Augusta GreenJackets, is holding a virtual job fair for seasonal positions starting immediately.

All candidates can apply online at http://bit.ly/GreenJacketsJobs, where applicants can sign up for in-person or virtual interviews.

Candidates must be 16 years old to apply, must be able to pass a background check and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.

The park is looking to fill the following positions:

  • Box office service and cashiers
  • Facilities and grounds crew
  • Cleaning crew
  • Security
  • Retail clerks and cashiers
  • Game day entertainment staff
  • Guest services
  • Videoboard operators
  • Ushers
  • Camera and sound crew
  • Ticket takers
  • Playground attendants
  • Cash room attendants
  • Cashiers
  • Parking lot attendants
  • Cooks
  • Line managers
  • Wait staff
  • Suite services
  • Bartenders
  • Stand managers
  • Expeditors

The GreenJackets will begin their fourth year at SRP Park on May 4 against the Columbia FireFlies. This will be the first official GreenJackets game played at SRP Park since Sept. 4, 2019.

The first homestand of the season will see Columbia for six games (May 4-9) before the GreenJackets head on the road to Myrtle Beach.

You’ll find a printable version of the schedule at http://bit.ly/2021AUGSchedule.

