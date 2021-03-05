GreenJackets now hiring for seasonal positions

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Park, home of the Augusta GreenJackets, is holding a virtual job fair for seasonal positions starting immediately.

All candidates can apply online at http://bit.ly/GreenJacketsJobs, where applicants can sign up for in-person or virtual interviews.

Candidates must be 16 years old to apply, must be able to pass a background check and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.

The park is looking to fill the following positions:

Box office service and cashiers

Facilities and grounds crew

Cleaning crew

Security

Retail clerks and cashiers

Game day entertainment staff

Guest services

Videoboard operators

Ushers

Camera and sound crew

Ticket takers

Playground attendants

Cash room attendants

Cashiers

Parking lot attendants

Cooks

Line managers

Wait staff

Suite services

Bartenders

Stand managers

Expeditors

The GreenJackets will begin their fourth year at SRP Park on May 4 against the Columbia FireFlies. This will be the first official GreenJackets game played at SRP Park since Sept. 4, 2019.

The first homestand of the season will see Columbia for six games (May 4-9) before the GreenJackets head on the road to Myrtle Beach.

You’ll find a printable version of the schedule at http://bit.ly/2021AUGSchedule.

