Graniteville man faces more charges in sex case involving minor

(WIBW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Graniteville, S.C., teacher on additional federal charges related to the initial allegation that charged him with transporting a minor across state lines for sex.

Jonathan Eugene Grantham, 45, is named in a four-count indictment charging him with sex trafficking of a minor; coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity; travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct; and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The sex trafficking charge carries a minimum penalty upon conviction of 15 years in prison, and a maximum penalty of life in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

At the time of his arrest in February, Grantham was employed as a teacher at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School.

A U.S. District Court grand jury returned the indictment with the additional charges this week.

Grantham is accused of knowingly picking up a minor in Columbia County on or about July 20, 2019, and taking the minor across state lines to engage in prostitution. The indictment alleges that Grantham “recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, maintained, patronized, and solicited, by any means, in and affecting interstate commerce, Minor Victim 1, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that Minor Victim 1 had not attained the age of 18 years and that Minor Victim 1 would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act.”

Grantham remains in federal custody.

