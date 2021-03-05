Four Richmond County schools remain in GHSA playoff race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No matter the results of the upcoming final four games, the CSRA is guaranteed to have at least one school playing for a title. Four of the five remaining teams in our area hail from Richmond County. Cross Creek’s boys and girls teams are still in the hunt, as are the Josey girls and Butler girls.

It’s not uncommon to see games within the metro be a mix of the most exciting, most intense, and even at times the most heated ball around. Proximity is always something that sparks pride, especially for the metro schools. Not only does the battle for bragging rights make the region games more fun, but surprisingly, it also breeds unity.

Students and players from the various schools within the metro will often be seen at rival schools in the regular season, and even more visibly during the playoffs cheering for their metro rival. It’s a unity that isn’t uncommon and is something the players have also picked up on.

“With augusta, it’s more like the city comes together when the playoffs come. Yes we have our rivalries during the region, but we have 4 teams from Augusta in it. You want to have the city support everyone,” said Josey senior Jamirah Mitchell.

“We just have awesome student athletes, we have awesome coaches and administrations that support us. I just think we’re really putting our talents on display and having a lot of representation in the final four,” said Josey girls head coach Jawan Bailey.

Josey takes on Washington County on Friday. Should Josey win over Washington County, there is a possibility that their next opponent also hails from Richmond County. Butler takes on Fannin County in their final four game on Saturday.

Cross Creek’s girls travel to Lumpkin for their final four matchup on Friday. The Razorback boys host Windsor Forest on Saturday.

