Advertisement

Four Richmond County schools remain in GHSA playoff race

Josey head coach Jawan Bailey breaks down a pre-practice huddle as the Eagles gear up to face...
Josey head coach Jawan Bailey breaks down a pre-practice huddle as the Eagles gear up to face Washington County in the final four.(Mike Jakucionis)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No matter the results of the upcoming final four games, the CSRA is guaranteed to have at least one school playing for a title. Four of the five remaining teams in our area hail from Richmond County. Cross Creek’s boys and girls teams are still in the hunt, as are the Josey girls and Butler girls.

It’s not uncommon to see games within the metro be a mix of the most exciting, most intense, and even at times the most heated ball around. Proximity is always something that sparks pride, especially for the metro schools. Not only does the battle for bragging rights make the region games more fun, but surprisingly, it also breeds unity.

Students and players from the various schools within the metro will often be seen at rival schools in the regular season, and even more visibly during the playoffs cheering for their metro rival. It’s a unity that isn’t uncommon and is something the players have also picked up on.

“With augusta, it’s more like the city comes together when the playoffs come. Yes we have our rivalries during the region, but we have 4 teams from Augusta in it. You want to have the city support everyone,” said Josey senior Jamirah Mitchell.

“We just have awesome student athletes, we have awesome coaches and administrations that support us. I just think we’re really putting our talents on display and having a lot of representation in the final four,” said Josey girls head coach Jawan Bailey.

Josey takes on Washington County on Friday. Should Josey win over Washington County, there is a possibility that their next opponent also hails from Richmond County. Butler takes on Fannin County in their final four game on Saturday.

Cross Creek’s girls travel to Lumpkin for their final four matchup on Friday. The Razorback boys host Windsor Forest on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
Richmond County School System
3 Augusta schools cleared after bomb threat spurs lockdown
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Wanted posters: Can you help local deputies locate these people?
Police lights
Chase hits speeds up to 100 mph before driver is stopped in Burke County
From left: Tracy Tavaris Martin, Jacorean Johnson and Garrick Campbell.
Deputies seek 3 suspects in separate Augusta-area violent crimes

Latest News

GEHA and the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a naming rights agreement to rename the filed GEHA...
Chiefs sell naming rights to field at Arrowhead Stadium
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a touchdown pass to wide...
Steelers, Roethlisberger agree to new deal for 2021 season
Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, reacts after playing a shot on the fourth hole during...
McIlroy, DeChambeau put on a show for fans at Bay Hill
Clemson’s Tony Elliott back from COVID, Tennessee wooing