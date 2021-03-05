Advertisement

Federal judge extends restraining order on S.C. abortion ban

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal judge extended a temporary restraining order on South Carolina’s newly-passed bill designed to ban most abortions in the state.

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis filed the order Friday, the day the initial Feb. 19 order was set to expire.

The new order will continue for 14 days, according to court documents, meaning it will continue through March 19.

By the time South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act into law on Feb. 18, a lawsuit had already been filed against the state seeking to block the state from enforcing it.

As written, the law is said to prevent most abortions in the state. It would block doctors from performing an abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which normally happens as early as about six weeks into a pregnancy. Doctors or healthcare providers who perform an abortion in violation of the law could face a felony charge with a $10,000 fine, two years in jail or both.

The bill includes exceptions for rape, incest, fetal anomalies and threats to the health of the mother. The bill also stipulates that doctors must give the sheriff the patient’s contact info within 24 hours if an abortion is performed on a woman who was pregnant as a result of rape or incest.

The law is similar to abortion restriction laws that a dozen states have previously passed. All were stopped from taking effect and currently are tied up in court. Federal law, which takes precedence over state law, currently allows abortion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
One injured in Chamblin Road shooting
Chandler Monroe Smith was reported missing back in October 2020.
2020 disappearance of Aiken man ruled as homicide with numerous suspects
This was the scene on Chamblin Road after a shooting incident.
1 dead after shooting incident — but the dead man isn’t the gunfire victim
Police lights
Chase hits speeds up to 100 mph before driver is stopped in Burke County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputy found at fault in 15th Street crash

Latest News

Masks are still required in many South Carolina businesses.
Face coverings are still required inside many S.C. businesses
In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 photo, Joseph Lupo, an employee of the grocery chain Lidl,...
Lidl announces stronger in-store mask requirements
Carnival
Opening times change as Aiken Fest enters final weekend
Hearing
Watch the bond hearing for Augusta father Tyrone Scott