Demonstration for teens brings home the dangers of driving carelessly

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It can be nerve-wracking when your teens start learning how to drive.

One of the big things they’re taught is to stay focused on the road and avoid distracted driving.

For McKenzie Matthews, a demonstration of a mock trauma was an eye-opener.

“It’s definitely different seeing the demonstration,” Matthews said.

She says seeing a lifeless body on the ground from distracted driving was shocking.

“You always see crashes on the side, and you don’t really know all the aspects that go into it until you get to see it firsthand,” Matthews said.

Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service and Doctors Hospital have been sponsoring a mock trauma event for years, giving students a live demonstration about the possible outcomes of distracted driving.

“I was able to hear one kid say, ‘That’s gross,’ and I hope that him making a comment about it being gross will make him think differently,” said Michael Myers of Gold Cross.

Organizers say the goal is to encourage soon-to-be drivers to pay attention at all times when operating a vehicle. They say the best way to deliver the message is to show the teenagers exactly what it looks like.

“Whether it’s one its 1,000 accidents or one accident, it’s one too many,” Myers said.

“It helps people to understand the impacts of impaired driving it helps people to understand the impact of texting and distracted driving.”

Air Methods Airlife also landed a helicopter, educating students about air medical services and their contributions when it comes to life-threatening events.

“I think that it’s very important, and the impact is going to be monumental,” Myers said.

He hopes the event will help students act and think different before hitting the road leaving teenagers like Matthews with a different perception.

“It’s going to make have a lot more me respect for the amount of people who have to go through this every day,” she said.

