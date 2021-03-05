Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Sunshine today. Clouds moving in Saturday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are expecting a chilly morning with lows dipping into the mid and upper 30s outside of the Augusta Metro. Areas inside Bobby Jones (I-520) will likely remain in the mid to low 40s early today. Winds will be light out of the north-northwest.

High pressure will be building across the region today. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to low 60s sticks around today. Winds will be generally out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. More clouds will move in Friday evening into tonight as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Staying dry tonight into early Saturday with lows near 40 by sunrise Saturday.

Most of the area does look dry during the day Saturday, but we will likely see more clouds than sun during the day. Highs on Saturday will cooler in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Lows temperatures early Sunday will likely get within a few degrees of freezing in the mid to low 30s. Sunday is looking beautiful with sunny skies and highs a little warmer in the low 60s.

Temperatures early Monday are expected to briefly get down to freezing in the low 30s. Northern counties could be a little cooler. Sunny skies are expected during the day Monday with highs in the mid to low 60s in the afternoon.

Most of next week is looking dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures gradually getting warmer each day.

