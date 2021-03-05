Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloud cover will be increasing tonight as an upper level disturbance heads toward the region. Saturday morning is looking chilly with lows dipping into the upper 30s in the northern CSRA and the mid to low 40s in the southern CSRA. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Most of the area does look dry during the day Saturday, but we will likely see more clouds than sun during most of the day. Your radar could show rain tomorrow, but the majority of it will likely evaporate before hitting the ground. Highs on Saturday will be cooler in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Lows temperatures early Sunday will likely be near freezing in the low 30s. Sunday is looking beautiful with sunny skies and highs a little warmer in the low 60s.

Temperatures early Monday are expected to briefly get down to freezing in the low 30s. Northern counties could be a little cooler. Sunny skies are expected during the day Monday with highs in the mid to low 60s in the afternoon.

Most of next week is looking dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures gradually getting warmer each day.

