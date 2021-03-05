Advertisement

Augusta father due in court today over 1-year-old son’s death

By Steve Byerly and Nick Proto
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A father charged in the murder of his 1-year-old son will be in court today for a bond hearing.

Tyrone Scott and his wife, Salena Tyler-Scott, are accused of repeatedly turning off their child’s ventilator, which investigators say led to his death.

The parents were both arrested last Tuesday and are charged with murder and cruelty to children.

Their son died at Augusta University Medical Center on Feb. 13.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, Travis Scott died after emergency medical crews had taken the child to the hospital from the family home in the 1900 block of Watkins Street.

“The accused and co-defendant were given orders by multiple nurses and respiratory therapist not to turn off the victim’s ventilator, however, they went against medical orders and turned off the ventilator on several different occasions,” authorities said in the arrest warrants for the parents.

The offense occurred at their home, according to the warrant.

“During the investigation, it was found that there was neglect on the part of both listed offenders/parents of the victim ... that led to the death of the victim,” according to a case report from deputies. Coroner Mark Bowen also blamed neglect for the death.

The child’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for an autopsy, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

In addition to Bowen’s office and the sheriff’s agency, the Division of Family and Children Services is investigating the case.

