AU, Augusta Regional partners to improve patient air transport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport will be the base for Augusta University Health’s air medical program, AU Health AirCare.

AU Health has partnered with Metro Aviation to provide rapid transport to help more Georgians.

It will be used to transport critically-ill patients to both AUMC and the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. The project will launch this summer and will include the construction of an 11,000 square foot hangar, helicopter pad, and rotary operations.

And the project will bring several jobs to the area with the potential for future expansion.

Both AU Health and Augusta Regional expressed excitement about the partnership,

“We are extremely excited about this relationship for multiple reasons.” said, Herbert L. Judon Jr., Augusta Regional Airport’s Executive Director, in the release.

“This development further expands the Airport’s aeronautical footprint as well as diversifies our operations. Additionally, as our local flagship medical center, the partnership between Augusta University Health and Augusta Regional Airport represents a strong marriage between two of the region’s major service delivery organizations and economic engines.”

“We’re honored to partner with Augusta Regional Airport as the base for AU Health AirCare. Their support means expanded reach across the state and ensures more Georgians have access to lifesaving care,” said Katrina Keefer, AU Health CEO.

