Alabama missing woman might be headed to Augusta area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Silvie Irene Williams.

Williams, who is 71, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment and she may be traveling to Augusta, Georgia, where she is from.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing and endangered alert for Williams Thursday afternoon.

Officers said she was last seen in Birmingham in the 3600 block of Bessemer Avenue SW on March 4, 2021, at approximately 9 a.m. wearing tan pants and a red/blue shirt.

Officers said Williams left the area in an unknown direction following a verbal argument.

Williams is believed to be driving a red 2020 Kia Sorento bearing GA tag # RXC2422.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Silvie Irene Williams, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 297-8413 or call 911.

