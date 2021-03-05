Advertisement

Alabama missing woman might be headed to Augusta area

Silvie Irene Williams, 71, is from Augusta.
Silvie Irene Williams, 71, is from Augusta.((Source: ALEA))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Silvie Irene Williams.

Williams, who is 71, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment and she may be traveling to Augusta, Georgia, where she is from.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing and endangered alert for Williams Thursday afternoon.

Officers said she was last seen in Birmingham in the 3600 block of Bessemer Avenue SW on March 4, 2021, at approximately 9 a.m. wearing tan pants and a red/blue shirt.

Officers said Williams left the area in an unknown direction following a verbal argument.

Williams is believed to be driving a red 2020 Kia Sorento bearing GA tag # RXC2422.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Silvie Irene Williams, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 297-8413 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
Richmond County School System
3 Augusta schools cleared after bomb threat spurs lockdown
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Wanted posters: Can you help local deputies locate these people?
Police lights
Chase hits speeds up to 100 mph before driver is stopped in Burke County
From left: Tracy Tavaris Martin, Jacorean Johnson and Garrick Campbell.
Deputies seek 3 suspects in separate Augusta-area violent crimes

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputy at fault in 15th Street crash
When will the CSRA reach herd immunity?
When will the CSRA reach herd immunity?
Sen. Ossoff talks better housing at Ft. Gordon
Sen. Ossoff talks better housing at Ft. Gordon
Local clinics available around the CSRA for vaccinations
Local clinics available around the CSRA for vaccinations