2-state health officials look ahead to big strides vaccine rollout

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina health officials are expecting the first shipment of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Georgia says it’s getting 83,000 doses, while South Carolina is getting 41,000.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed Friday morning that the state received its first doses of the Janssen vaccine earlier this week.

Those doses are now on their way to 125 providers the agency activated.

Increasing vaccine access in rural communities continues to be a priority for DHEC.

“We are trying to increase the amount going to providers, we are trying to spread the number of providers,” DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said.

In rural areas, many residents struggle to use the internet and often do not have access to a car or bus to get to vaccination sites.

This week, DHEC is looking to help bridge the gap in those communities by adding more than 100 independent pharmacies as vaccine distributors.

“I think 124 is the number,” Davidson said. “They provide great coverage around the state to some very rural communities and also additional coverage in our urban areas.”

DHEC says the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be an important tool in rural communities because it only requires a single dose and is easier to store.

“We have a continued plan to roll out that particular product to help individuals who may be lost to follow up and may not be able to get that second dose,” state Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

One source of vaccinations will be [private pharmacies. CVS says it’s expecting a boost in its supply from Johnson & Johnson.

Officials say they hope to get their shipment by Saturday.

If so, the chain can open up 59 more vaccine locations across South Carolina, joining the 30 locations already administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Across the river in Georgia

Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Public Health began scheduling appointments for those within the expanded vaccination phase in the Peach State.

Those vaccinations will start Monday.

In addition to the upcoming state-run mass vaccination site that will open at the Word of Life Church in Sandersville, a federally operated mass vaccination clinic will open in Atlanta.

The Atlanta center run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be able to offer coronavirus shots a day at Mercedes-Benz stadium, which is home to the NFL’s Falcons.

That and a new center in Cleveland will bring the total of FEMA-supported sites to 18, with the capacity to provide 60,000 daily shots. There are 450 community vaccination centers already in operation.

More than 54 million Americans have received at least one shot. Nearly 28 million people, representing about 8% of the population, have completed their vaccinations.

Also in the news …

As for when things can things go back to normal, the president’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said a return to normal would take much lower levels of daily new infections — less than 10,000 — along with more vaccinations. “Also, I would like to see a substantial proportion of the population vaccinated,” Fauci said. The last time the U.S. saw fewer than 10,000 new cases in a day was late March, a little over a year ago. Since the start of the year, daily new cases have declined, but on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the U.S. saw about 65,000 new cases.

