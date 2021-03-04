Advertisement

Your help is needed with waterfront cleanup today

A cleanup of trash like this is planned.
A cleanup of trash like this is planned.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah Riverkeeper and Veterans for Clean Water are teaming up to pick up trash near the Augusta Tech campus today

There’s a lake there between Augusta Tech and the Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School.

Savannah Riverkeeper says there is too much trash in the area.

“The trash along banks and in the lake itself not only is a turnoff to people passing by, but can also harm physical habitats, transport chemical pollutants, threaten aquatic life, and interfere with human interaction with the water,” the Savannah Riverkeeper said in a statement.

The publicly owned property needs a restart, the statement says, “so we are going to pitch in and get it done.”

If you want to help, they are looking for volunteers

The cleanup will be from 1:30-4 p.m., and you can sign up at https://www.savannahriverkeeper.org/volunteer.

