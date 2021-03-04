Advertisement

Wanted posters: Can you help find this local kidnapping suspect or others?

Jawaun Scruggs is wanted on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault for...
Jawaun Scruggs is wanted on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Tuesday.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jawaun Scruggs is wanted on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Tuesday.

Known to frequent the Harrisburg area and possibly be driving a silver Cadillac CTS or Deville, he’s the latest addition to our gallery of wanted posters.

To wee his poster and others, click on “Read More” below.

Wanted posters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, 93, sits for an...
Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills
Carnival
And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets
Concerts make a return to Augusta after a year
COVID-19 knocked out a year of concerts, but they’re coming back
Local motorcycle club hosts charity ride for first grader’s heart transplant
Local motorcycle club hosts charity ride for first grader’s heart transplant
Alaysia Scott
Authorities looking for 15-year-old possible runaway

Latest News

University of South Carolina
USC to host in-person commencement ceremonies
Preparations are underway for the Augusta Greek Festival.
Some things have changed, but the flavor is the same for Augusta Greek Festival
Aquina's Tre Gomillion Big Game
Sports updates: A look at the top sports news from News 12
Parade
Parade pays a salute to health care workers in Orangeburg