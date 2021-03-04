Wanted posters: Can you help find this local kidnapping suspect or others?
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jawaun Scruggs is wanted on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Tuesday.
Known to frequent the Harrisburg area and possibly be driving a silver Cadillac CTS or Deville, he’s the latest addition to our gallery of wanted posters.
To wee his poster and others, click on “Read More” below.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.