Vaccine roundup: If you’re eligible, vaccinations are available today and Friday in CSRA

Here’s a look at some of the latest COVID-19 vaccination developments across the CSRA:

Publix appointments fill up quickly in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Publix opened its online reservation system today for COVID-19 vaccination appointments next week, when eligibility expands in Georgia.

Starting Monday, eligibility will expand to include pre-K through 12th-grade educators and staff, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers and parents of children with complex medical conditions.

The reservations opened at 7 a.m. for 148 Publix pharmacies in Georgia, but the system showed Richmond County and Columbia County reservations were fully booked by 11 a.m.

However, appointments are still available at many other locations across the Peach State.

Appointments can be booked at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Vaccinations being given to walk-in patients in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. - Aiken Regional Medical Center is hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic today at the University of South Carolina Aiken student activities center.

It’s open to those eligible in South Carolina.

The hospital is trying to vaccinate 4,000 people in two days, and with plenty of slots available, the hospital opened its doors to walk-in patients Wednesday. That policy was extended to today.

You can walk-in any time from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Barnwell-area residents can get vaccinations today

BARNWELL, S.C. - Barnwell County and the Medical University of South Carolina have partnered up to host a vaccine clinic today for residents of Blackville, Barnwell, Williston, Kline, Hilda, Elko and Snelling.

Eligible participants must be in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout. MUSC says they will administer the vaccine to people who are above the age of 65, parents who are home caregivers of chronically ill or special needs children and health care workers.

The event will be held at the Clemson Extension site on Highway 78.

To register, follow this link: http://musc.co/covidoutreach.

Appointments open for Friday at AU vaccination hub

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta University Health has slots available from 1-4 p.m. Friday for its Moderna second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Washington Square shopping center, 2834 Washington Road in Augusta.

Eligible Georgia residents must have received their first dose a minimum of 25 days prior and they must bring the COVID-19 vaccination record card issued to them with their first vaccine dose.

All registrations must be completed in advance through the online form. Individuals cannot call to make an appointment.

Gold Cross to offer shots at St. Luke United Methodist Church

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned Friday for residents of the Harrisburg neighborhood of Augusta.

It’s being offered by Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service and St. Luke United Methodist Church. Gold Cross said Augusta Commissioners Jordan Johnson and Francine Scott have helped coordinate it.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

It’s for residents of the Harrisburg neighborhood who are over 65 and/or caregivers.

No appointment is necessary, but vaccine doses are limited and will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

