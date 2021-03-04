UGA plans to resume ‘normal operations’ this fall, with in-person learning

ATHENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The summer and fall semesters are only a few months away, and the University of Georgia has its eyes set on reopening full in-person instruction.

Summer 2021

Classes will continue to be offered in face-to-face, hybrid, or online formats. The instructional formats for all classes will be published in Athena by April 5, 2021.

With fewer classes offered in the summer semester, more classrooms will be available for face-to-face instruction.

Fall 2021

With wider availability of vaccines over the next few months, UGA is hopeful to resume normal operations in the Fall Semester, including a return to full in-person instruction, full capacity in residence halls and dining facilities, and regular operations for other campus services.

All research and public service operations are also expected to resume regular activities no later than Fall 2021.

At all times, students and faculty must continue to maintain six feet or greater distance from each other in classrooms and wear appropriate face coverings in all UGA buildings.

The university will continue to monitor the pandemic and follow health guidance. This could affect future changes for the semesters.

