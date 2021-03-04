Tsunami Watch Cancelled For Hawaii After Strong Earthquake in Southern Pacific
8.1 Magnitude Earthquake causes Watches and Warnings across Pacific
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Earlier this afternoon an 8.1 Magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kermadec Islands off of New Zealand causing watches and warnings to go up around the Pacific. A Tsunami Watch was issued for all of coastal Hawaii as a precaution but updated data indicated no threat for the state.
From the National Weather Service Pacific Tsumani Warming Center:
The country of New Zealand, however, is under a Tsunami Warning with some locations having the possibility of 1-3 meters (3-10ft) waves threatening coastal and inland portions of the country. There have also been several aftershocks ranging in magnitude 5.1 to 6.1.
Below is a Tsunami threat forecast from New Zealand’s Civil Defense.
