Tsunami Watch Cancelled For Hawaii After Strong Earthquake in Southern Pacific

8.1 Magnitude Earthquake causes Watches and Warnings across Pacific
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Earlier this afternoon an 8.1 Magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kermadec Islands off of New Zealand causing watches and warnings to go up around the Pacific. A Tsunami Watch was issued for all of coastal Hawaii as a precaution but updated data indicated no threat for the state.

Tsunami Watch Hawaii
Tsunami Watch Hawaii(wrdw)

From the National Weather Service Pacific Tsumani Warming Center:

The country of New Zealand, however, is under a Tsunami Warning with some locations having the possibility of 1-3 meters (3-10ft) waves threatening coastal and inland portions of the country. There have also been several aftershocks ranging in magnitude 5.1 to 6.1.

An 8.1 Magnitude earthquake occurred early today off the coast of New Zealand.
An 8.1 Magnitude earthquake occurred early today off the coast of New Zealand.(wrdw)

Below is a Tsunami threat forecast from New Zealand’s Civil Defense.

Tsunami Forecast (New Zealand)
Tsunami Forecast (New Zealand)(wrdw)

