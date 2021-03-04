Tsunami Watch Cancelled For Hawaii After Strong Earthquake in Southern Pacific

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Earlier this afternoon an 8.1 Magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kermadec Islands off of New Zealand causing watches and warnings to go up around the Pacific. A Tsunami Watch was issued for all of coastal Hawaii as a precaution but updated data indicated no threat for the state.

Tsunami Watch Hawaii (wrdw)

From the National Weather Service Pacific Tsumani Warming Center:

Based on all available data there is no tsunami threat to the state of Hawaii. Therefore... the Tsunami Watch for Hawaii is now cancelled. This will be the final message issued for this event unless additional data are received.

The country of New Zealand, however, is under a Tsunami Warning with some locations having the possibility of 1-3 meters (3-10ft) waves threatening coastal and inland portions of the country. There have also been several aftershocks ranging in magnitude 5.1 to 6.1.

An 8.1 Magnitude earthquake occurred early today off the coast of New Zealand. (wrdw)

Below is a Tsunami threat forecast from New Zealand’s Civil Defense.

Tsunami Forecast (New Zealand) (wrdw)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.