Advertisement

Suicide victim’s body discovered in North Augusta

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.((Source: WRDW))
By Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday behind the Riverview Park activities center in North Augusta.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety reported that the body was the result of a suicide.

The body was found shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Since it was in a public place, News 12 is reporting it, but we will not go into further detail.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
Richmond County School System
3 Augusta schools cleared after bomb threat spurs lockdown
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Wanted posters: Can you help local deputies locate these people?
This was the scene after a log truck rolled over on March 3, 2021, at Mike Padgett Highway and...
Log truck rolls over, blocking traffic on Mike Padgett Highway
From left: Tracy Tavaris Martin, Jacorean Johnson and Garrick Campbell.
Deputies seek 3 suspects in separate Augusta-area violent crimes

Latest News

Shalanda Young responds to questions from Sen. Jon Ossoff during her confirmation hearing...
Nominee pledges to improve housing at Fort Gordon
Vaccination
Ethical issues examined in South Carolina’s vaccine rollout
Financial relief is now available to thousands of South Carolinians who have gone months...
S.C. authorities audit more than 2,800 jobless claims for fraud
Farmers market
Laney Walker farmers market will return on Friday