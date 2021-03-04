Suicide victim’s body discovered in North Augusta
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday behind the Riverview Park activities center in North Augusta.
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety reported that the body was the result of a suicide.
The body was found shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Since it was in a public place, News 12 is reporting it, but we will not go into further detail.
