Steelers, Roethlisberger agree to new deal for 2021 season

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a touchdown pass to wide...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 36-10. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger is returning for an 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is taking a pay cut to do it.

The team and the two-time Super Bowl winner announced they have agreed on a new contract that assures the 39-year-old will be back in 2021.

Financial details were not immediately available, though the Steelers made no secret of the need for Roethlisberger to take a pay cut to ease some of the burden of his NFL-high $41.25-million salary-cap hit scheduled for 2021.

