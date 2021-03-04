Some stores still require masks despite of local ordinances

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Face masks are still a requirement for some large business chains across the nation as some state east COVID-19 restrictions.

As the rollout of now three COVID-19 vaccines are being sent out to states, the Pfizer, Moderna, and the new Johnson & Johnson dose, some states are easing restrictions that have been in place since the early months of the pandemic.

The main states catching eyes? Texas and Mississippi have completely lifted mask mandates completely.

But locally, Georgia and South Carolina have never established a statewide mandate, choosing to strongly encourage residents to wear masks. And cities such as here Augusta or the city of Columbia miles away, have enacted mask requirements for all businesses and restaurants in those respective areas.

But despite any local, state, or federal ordinance, some large retailers, pharmacies, and restaurant chains are still requiring customers to wear masks inside their locations.

Here is a quick list of chains in our area that requires masks regardless of state or national mandates:

Wal-Mart

Whole Foods

Kroger

Costco

Walgreens

Home Depot

CVS

Staples

Target

Lowe’s

Apple Stores

McDonald’s

Best Buy

Publix

T.J. Maxx

Marshalls

HomeGoods

Aldi

Dollar General

Macy’s

Dollar Tree

Kohl’s

Starbucks

Ross

Rite Aid

PetSmart

Bed Bath & Beyond

J.C. Penney

Office Depot

Panera Bread

Petco

