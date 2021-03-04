Advertisement

Some stores still require masks despite of local ordinances

Face masks are still a requirement for some large business chains across the nation as some...
Face masks are still a requirement for some large business chains across the nation as some state east COVID-19 restrictions.(Max Cotton)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Face masks are still a requirement for some large business chains across the nation as some state east COVID-19 restrictions.

As the rollout of now three COVID-19 vaccines are being sent out to states, the Pfizer, Moderna, and the new Johnson & Johnson dose, some states are easing restrictions that have been in place since the early months of the pandemic.

The main states catching eyes? Texas and Mississippi have completely lifted mask mandates completely.

But locally, Georgia and South Carolina have never established a statewide mandate, choosing to strongly encourage residents to wear masks. And cities such as here Augusta or the city of Columbia miles away, have enacted mask requirements for all businesses and restaurants in those respective areas.

But despite any local, state, or federal ordinance, some large retailers, pharmacies, and restaurant chains are still requiring customers to wear masks inside their locations.

Here is a quick list of chains in our area that requires masks regardless of state or national mandates:

  • Wal-Mart
  • Whole Foods
  • Kroger
  • Costco
  • Walgreens
  • Home Depot
  • CVS
  • Staples
  • Target
  • Lowe’s
  • Apple Stores
  • McDonald’s
  • Best Buy
  • Publix
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Marshalls
  • HomeGoods
  • Aldi
  • Dollar General
  • Macy’s
  • Dollar Tree
  • Kohl’s
  • Starbucks
  • Ross
  • Rite Aid
  • PetSmart
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • J.C. Penney
  • Office Depot
  • Panera Bread
  • Petco

