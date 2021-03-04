S.C. State House roundup: Senators unanimously approve pay raises for teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Senate has approved a proposal that would pay South Carolina teachers the small annual raises that were postponed at the start of the school year because of economic uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senators on Thursday unanimously approved the retroactive “step raises,” which are increases of several hundred dollars a year teachers get for each year of service.

The Senate did make a few small changes in the bill, including making sure school nurses are included in the raises.

That means the House, which originally approved it on a 118-0 vote on Jan. 28 will have to vote on it again.

The money would be given to teachers in a lump sum in June. The state is setting aside $50 million for the increases.

Contraceptive measure passes Senate committee

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A GOP-sponsored bill that would allow pharmacists to prescribe a woman a contraceptive without a patient-specific prescription has passed a state Senate committee.

Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, sponsored the bill after he began having concerns that lack of regular access to healthcare professionals was hurting rural community’s access to contraceptives.

If the bill was passed, pharmacists would be able to distribute self-administered and pharmacist-administered contraceptives if they follow a set of protocols established by the Board of Pharmacy and the Board of Medical Examiners.

Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, expressed concern in the committee that this bill may harm women and the process of distributing contraceptives would be routine and not informative for the patient.

“It would not be something that is perfunctory that you simply call and check the box,” Davis said.

Davis said 13 states have a similar legislation on the books.

Ag commissioner urges eligible workers to get vaccinated

COLUMBIA, S.C. - With South Carolina preparing to expand COVID-19 vaccine availability, state Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers is urging those in the food and agriculture sector to step up and be vaccinated when they are eligible.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced March 2 that Phase 1B of vaccine availability will begin Monday.

The agency’s criteria for Phase 1B can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.

It is apparent that many people who work in South Carolina’s food and agriculture industries meet SCDHEC’s definition of “frontline workers,” “migrant farmworkers living in shared housing or reliant on shared transportation,” and/or other Phase 1B qualifications, according to a news release from Weathers.

Weathers encourages anyone who meets the 1b criteria to reach out to their health care or pharmacy provider about scheduling a vaccination appointment. DHEC also maintains an online service, scdhec.gov/vaxlocator, and a hotline, 1-866-365-8110.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is also in communication with state authorities, health care providers and agricultural businesses about setting up some on-site vaccination clinics at workplaces during this phase.

The Associated Press contributed to this report