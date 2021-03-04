Advertisement

Satan tries to get a date on the Boston subway system

A passenger, left, disembarks a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway train in an...
A passenger, left, disembarks a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway train in an underground station.(Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — The Prince of Darkness is apparently looking for a date on the Boston subway system.

City transit police said a 20-year-old woman approached them at the MBTA’s Forest Hills station at about 10:45 p.m. Monday to complain about an encounter with a man dressed all in black, including a mask covering his entire face.

The woman told police the man typed something on his phone and when he showed her, it said “I am Satan.”

She pointed out the 22-year-old man, who told officers he was only flirting and said he was going to try and get her number.

He was ejected from the station.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

