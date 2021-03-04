Saluda wins first girls basketball championship in school history

AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - It had been 68 years since Saluda high school last played in a state championship girls basketball game. To cap off an undefeated regular season, the Tigers made it to the state finals and defeated Silver Bluff 61-41 to claim the first state title in program history.

Saluda fans will know a banner for girls basketball does hang in the Tigers’ gym, but that banner is dedicated to Hollywood High School. Head coach and athletic director Jeanette Wilder confirmed there will be a new banner hanging in the rafters.

The Tigers got off to a fast start against the Bulldogs, starting the game on a 6-0 scoring run before a Silver Bluff time out. Saluda ended the quarter up 17-6. The physicality on both sides ramped up in the second quarter as Silver Bluff clawed back and got within 6 before halftime. The Bulldogs would come within two in the early minutes of the third quarter, but Saluda senior Kalisha Hill took her game to another level. The senior led the team with 34 points and 20 rebounds.

In a season where coach Wilder earned her 300th career victory, it was the storybook ending she could have only dreamed about. Her team had plenty of motivation and plenty of talent with 8 returning players coming off a loss in the 2020 upper state championship. The team had hoped last year would be their year, especially after seeing the Saluda football team break a 56 year title drought.

”I told them if they believe in themselves as much as I did, then there was going to be no doubt.” said Wilder. “These kids have made history, They’ll be heroes in the community. They’ll be legends, they’ll be legends for the high school. It’s just a wonderful feeling and I’m so glad it ended this way for us.”

Wilder admitted she had some nerves before the game started. It’s not a normal thing to get used to playing without someone who had been there every step of the way for over 20 years. The passing of her father and only strengthened her resolve to be on the basketball court and give the team as much attention as she could. After the game, Wilder said that it had sunk in and she knew her father would have been proud.

As for Silver Bluff, it was not the ending that the team had hoped for. It is another great improvement for second year head coach Chasen Redd. Like the Tigers, the Bulldogs have yet to win a girls basketball state championship. This appearance was the first time a girls basketball team had even made it to a state title game.

”I definitely think we’ll be back. I know they’re upset, but they made it all the way to the state championship. I’m proud of them, I’m not upset with them. We could have done a lot of things better, but this is the last game. They did what they had to do. They gave me their all, and that’s all I can ask for as a coach,” said Redd.

The Bulldogs will be in a similar position next year as Saluda was last year. The Bulldogs will graduate their senior leader in Kalyn Glover, but will have plenty of talent returning, giving them the advantage of game experience before the next season gets underway.

