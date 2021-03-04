Nominee pledges to improve housing at Fort Gordon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The nominee for deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget made a commitment Thursday to improving military housing at Fort Gordon.

The pledge by Shalanda Young came under questioning by Sen. Jon Ossoff during her confirmation hearing.

Ossoff said he believes commanding officers at both Fort Gordon and Fort Benning have made diligent efforts to improve conditions. However, he said concerns remain about military base housing at both of the Army posts in Georgia, and he asked Young for a commitment to ensure both installations have the federal resources necessary to improve conditions.

“Sen. Ossoff, you see me smiling because my partner with me was born at Fort Gordon in Augusta and grew up in Augusta,” Young said. “You absolutely have my commitment. Also, this is a good example of when we talk about defense funding, it matters not just the top line but what’s in it. And we have a lot more to do on basic life-safety projects with military housing. Our men and women in uniform deserve at least that much.”

Ossoff also asked for her commitment to work with him and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson to make sure the deepening project at the Port of Savannah receives the federal funding needed to complete the project on time and without further cost overruns.

Young agreed, noting that in her previous capacity on the House Appropriations Committee, she understands the port is an economic engine.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.