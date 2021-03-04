Advertisement

Nominee pledges to improve housing at Fort Gordon

Shalanda Young responds to questions from Sen. Jon Ossoff during her confirmation hearing...
Shalanda Young responds to questions from Sen. Jon Ossoff during her confirmation hearing March 4, 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The nominee for deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget made a commitment Thursday to improving military housing at Fort Gordon.

The pledge by Shalanda Young came under questioning by Sen. Jon Ossoff during her confirmation hearing.

Ossoff said he believes commanding officers at both Fort Gordon and Fort Benning have made diligent efforts to improve conditions. However, he said concerns remain about military base housing at both of the Army posts in Georgia, and he asked Young for a commitment to ensure both installations have the federal resources necessary to improve conditions.

“Sen. Ossoff, you see me smiling because my partner with me was born at Fort Gordon in Augusta and grew up in Augusta,” Young said. “You absolutely have my commitment. Also, this is a good example of when we talk about defense funding, it matters not just the top line but what’s in it. And we have a lot more to do on basic life-safety projects with military housing. Our men and women in uniform deserve at least that much.”

Ossoff also asked for her commitment to work with him and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson to make sure the deepening project at the Port of Savannah receives the federal funding needed to complete the project on time and without further cost overruns.

Young agreed, noting that in her previous capacity on the House Appropriations Committee, she understands the port is an economic engine.

MORE | Report shows Augusta ranks third in nation for house fires

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
Richmond County School System
3 Augusta schools cleared after bomb threat spurs lockdown
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Wanted posters: Can you help local deputies locate these people?
This was the scene after a log truck rolled over on March 3, 2021, at Mike Padgett Highway and...
Log truck rolls over, blocking traffic on Mike Padgett Highway
From left: Tracy Tavaris Martin, Jacorean Johnson and Garrick Campbell.
Deputies seek 3 suspects in separate Augusta-area violent crimes

Latest News

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Suicide victim’s body discovered in North Augusta
Vaccination
Ethical issues examined in South Carolina’s vaccine rollout
Financial relief is now available to thousands of South Carolinians who have gone months...
S.C. authorities audit more than 2,800 jobless claims for fraud
Farmers market
Laney Walker farmers market will return on Friday