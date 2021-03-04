Advertisement

Nationals say lefty Jon Lester to have thyroid gland removed

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez says left-hander Jon Lester will have surgery to have his thyroid gland removed.

Lester will leave spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida, and fly to New York for the procedure scheduled for Friday. Martinez says the 37-year-old starting pitcher is expected to be back at camp in about five to seven days.

Lester’s rookie season with the Boston Red Sox ended early in 2006 because he was diagnosed with a form of lymphoma. He had chemotherapy and returned to the Red Sox the next season. He is entering his 16th year in the majors and first with Washington.

He played the past six seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

