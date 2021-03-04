Advertisement

McIlroy, DeChambeau put on a show for fans at Bay Hill

Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, reacts after playing a shot on the fourth hole during...
Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, reacts after playing a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the US Open Golf Championship, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fans are back on the PGA Tour and Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau provided the entertainment. McIlroy ran off five straight birdies for a 6-under 66 that gave him an early lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

DeChambeau kept everyone guessing whether he would try to drive over all the water on the 528-yard sixth hole and reach the green. He didn’t. DeChambeau still made birdie on his way to a 67.

Bay Hill allowed 25% capacity, or about 5,000 fans. It felt like more because most of them were watching marquee groups that featured McIlroy, DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
Richmond County School System
3 Augusta schools cleared after bomb threat spurs lockdown
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Wanted posters: Can you help local deputies locate these people?
Police lights
Chase hits speeds up to 100 mph before driver is stopped in Burke County
From left: Tracy Tavaris Martin, Jacorean Johnson and Garrick Campbell.
Deputies seek 3 suspects in separate Augusta-area violent crimes

Latest News

GEHA and the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a naming rights agreement to rename the filed GEHA...
Chiefs sell naming rights to field at Arrowhead Stadium
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) celebrates a touchdown pass to wide...
Steelers, Roethlisberger agree to new deal for 2021 season
Clemson’s Tony Elliott back from COVID, Tennessee wooing
Davis, Olsen signing 1-day contracts to retire as Panthers