Laney Walker farmers market will return on Friday

By Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Laney Walker farmers market will return for the spring, starting Friday.

The market will continue doubling SNAP benefits, meaning when shoppers swipe their SNAP card at the market manager booth, they will receive $2 in market tokens for every $1 spent.

Since opening, the market has seen more than 600 shoppers and sold more than $4,000 in goods in an area of Augusta that’s not served by a supermarket.

The market will open at 4:30 p.m. Friday at 850 Laney Walker Blvd. and will open the first Friday of every month.

It’s organized by the American Heart Association of the CSRA, Augusta Locally Grown, and the Augusta-Richmond County Housing and Community Development.

