How close is the CSRA to herd immunity for COVID-19?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re seeing fewer hospitalizations and fewer daily cases in the river region as more people get vaccinated.

And now some doctors say we could reach herd immunity in the next couple of months. That’s a lot sooner than expected.

Herd immunity by May? Dr. Jose Vazquez with AU Health says it’s possible.

And it’s the most optimistic he’s been since the start of the pandemic.

“I think we are close. I think we are a couple of months away.” A couple of months away from near normalcy.

Dr. Vazquez says he sees it in the data as the chief of infectious diseases.

“Number one I’m looking at our numbers which have dropped precipitously,” he said. “We’ve definitely seen a drop within the healthcare population-- a significant drop in covid infections.”

He says AU’s medical students are basically going on as normal in classes, with cases nearly non-existent.

But what does herd immunity actually mean?

Most experts say 70 percent of the population must have immunity to the virus by vaccination or infection.

“I think personally we undercount some of the asymptomatic individuals who never went,” Vazquez said. “If we only have 30 percent of the population, the virus can’t keep jumping from person to person to person.”

By his estimate, we are about halfway there, as the daily vaccination count grows to millions nationwide.

“It’s possible that by May we could hit herd immunity, or close to herd immunity.”

For now, AU Health is thankful for where they are, yet they are still pushing the community to reach the finish line.

“If you want to stop wearing your facemask, get the vaccine.”

Dr. Vazquez says AU is looking at ways to better take care of their other patients. Many of whom haven’t been able to get the care they need because of full beds.

AU Health says there are about 20 COVID-19 patients who’ve been hospitalized for so long that they’re no longer infectious.

