Advertisement

How close is the CSRA to herd immunity for COVID-19?

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re seeing fewer hospitalizations and fewer daily cases in the river region as more people get vaccinated.

And now some doctors say we could reach herd immunity in the next couple of months. That’s a lot sooner than expected.

Herd immunity by May? Dr. Jose Vazquez with AU Health says it’s possible.

And it’s the most optimistic he’s been since the start of the pandemic.

“I think we are close. I think we are a couple of months away.” A couple of months away from near normalcy.

Dr. Vazquez says he sees it in the data as the chief of infectious diseases.

“Number one I’m looking at our numbers which have dropped precipitously,” he said. “We’ve definitely seen a drop within the healthcare population-- a significant drop in covid infections.”

MORE COVERAGE

He says AU’s medical students are basically going on as normal in classes, with cases nearly non-existent.

But what does herd immunity actually mean?

Most experts say 70 percent of the population must have immunity to the virus by vaccination or infection.

“I think personally we undercount some of the asymptomatic individuals who never went,” Vazquez said. “If we only have 30 percent of the population, the virus can’t keep jumping from person to person to person.”

By his estimate, we are about halfway there, as the daily vaccination count grows to millions nationwide.

“It’s possible that by May we could hit herd immunity, or close to herd immunity.”

For now, AU Health is thankful for where they are, yet they are still pushing the community to reach the finish line.

“If you want to stop wearing your facemask, get the vaccine.”

Dr. Vazquez says AU is looking at ways to better take care of their other patients. Many of whom haven’t been able to get the care they need because of full beds.

AU Health says there are about 20 COVID-19 patients who’ve been hospitalized for so long that they’re no longer infectious.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
Richmond County School System
3 Augusta schools cleared after bomb threat spurs lockdown
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Wanted posters: Can you help local deputies locate these people?
Police lights
Chase hits speeds up to 100 mph before driver is stopped in Burke County
From left: Tracy Tavaris Martin, Jacorean Johnson and Garrick Campbell.
Deputies seek 3 suspects in separate Augusta-area violent crimes

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputy at fault in 15th Street crash
When will the CSRA reach herd immunity?
When will the CSRA reach herd immunity?
Sen. Ossoff talks better housing at Ft. Gordon
Sen. Ossoff talks better housing at Ft. Gordon
Local clinics available around the CSRA for vaccinations
Local clinics available around the CSRA for vaccinations