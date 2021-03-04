Advertisement

Chase hits speeds up to 100 mph before driver is stopped in Burke County

Police lights
Police lights(WIBW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A police chase early this morning started in Augusta and reached speeds up to 100 mph before the driver was stopped in Burke County, authorities said.

It started as an attempted traffic stop, according to dispatchers.

Speeds were confirmed up to 100, with the vehicle getting to Burke County via Peach Orchard Road.

Richmond County deputies asked for assistance from Burke County deputies once the vehicle left Richmond County, according to authorities.

Stop sticks were deployed just before the vehicle got into Waynesboro, and they successfully stopped the vehicle, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A short foot pursuit ensued near Cohen Road, and the male driver was taken into custody by 3:40 a.m.

CRIME | Deputies seek 3 suspects in separate Augusta-area violent crimes

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon delivery and fulfillment center
Positions open for new Amazon fulfillment center in Appling, Ga.
Richmond County School System
3 Augusta schools cleared after bomb threat spurs lockdown
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Wanted posters: Can you help Richmond County deputies locate these people?
This was the scene after a log truck rolled over on March 3, 2021, at Mike Padgett Highway and...
Log truck rolls over, blocking traffic on Mike Padgett Highway
From left: Tracy Tavaris Martin, Jacorean Johnson and Garrick Campbell.
Deputies seek 3 suspects in separate Augusta-area violent crimes

Latest News

George Floyd bill passes in U.S. House of Representatives
Vaccine
COVID-19 updates: 2-state vaccine expansion, new clinics and more
Heritage Academy is building a new early learning center for ages 6 weeks to 4 years old.
With early learning center, Heritage Academy aims to boost opportunities for kids
Moderna vaccine
2-state residents in Phase 1B eager to get vaccine starting Monday