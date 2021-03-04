Chase hits speeds up to 100 mph before driver is stopped in Burke County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A police chase early this morning started in Augusta and reached speeds up to 100 mph before the driver was stopped in Burke County, authorities said.

It started as an attempted traffic stop, according to dispatchers.

Speeds were confirmed up to 100, with the vehicle getting to Burke County via Peach Orchard Road.

Richmond County deputies asked for assistance from Burke County deputies once the vehicle left Richmond County, according to authorities.

Stop sticks were deployed just before the vehicle got into Waynesboro, and they successfully stopped the vehicle, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A short foot pursuit ensued near Cohen Road, and the male driver was taken into custody by 3:40 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.